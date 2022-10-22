Samsung Introduces All-New Pickle Mode Microwave; Now Make Authentic & Delicious Pickles in a Microwave in Just a Few Minutes

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced the all-new Pickle Mode Microwave in which consumers can make their favourite pickles, doing away with the hassle of manually sun-drying pickles over many days.

Designed for homemakers, millennials and working professionals, the new microwave with this innovative Pickle Mode enables consumers to make a variety of pickles hygienically in the comfort of their homes throughout the year. The new microwave is available in 28-litre capacity with a price of INR 24,990/-.

“At Samsung, we continuously strive to come up with India-specific innovations that address the needs of our consumers across the country. Pickles are an integral part of every Indian meal and bring back many fond memories from our childhood. With the introduction of Pickle Mode Microwave, we hope to make it easier for our consumers to savour the same delicious taste of home-made pickles prepared in a convenient, quick, and hygienic manner,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Pickle Mode Microwave makes it extremely convenient for individuals from all generations to prepare authentic and delicious pickles with minimum effort within minutes. The microwave can be used to make pickles from Mangoes, Green Chilly, Indian Gooseberry, Radish, Ginger, Cauliflower and Lemon.

The Pickle Mode Microwave also offers features to prepare Masalas, Tadka and Sun-dry recipes. It also come with the Slimfry feature that uses less oil for healthy cooking, the Hotblast feature which helps in preparing food up to 50% faster and a feature to make Rotis and Naans in the microwave.