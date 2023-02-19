RINL celebrates 41st Formation Day with Tree plantation drive and other programs

The corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated its 41st formation day on Saturday at RINL. Addressing the RINL fraternity on the occasion at the RINL-VSP, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, conveyed his heartiest congratulations to all the award winners.

Shri Atul Bhatt lauded the RINL collective for taking new initiatives that led to achieving record production on various fronts, like: the best daily production of 16,250 t from any 2 blast furnaces on 20/01/2023, 2023; the best monthly production of hot metal from BF-1 and BF-2 with 108% capacity utilisation in January 23, the best monthly production of finished steel from expansion mills, crossing rated capacity for the first time, in January 23;Growth of 19% in production of finished steel from expansion mills during April-January’23, growth of 10% in production of high-end value-added Steel during Apr-Jan’23, Increase in Value Added Component of Steel to 27% of Domestic Sales during Apr-Jan’23 from 22% in CPLY and for Increase in share of TMT sales in high NSR(net sales realisation) Regions to 84% during Apr-Jan’23 from 71% in CPLY(corresponding period last year).

Shri Atul Bhatt lauded the RINL collective for producing loco and LHB wheels at international standards meeting stringent quality standards from Forged Wheels from Forged Wheel Plant in Raebareli, UP, to Indian Railways.

Shri Atul Bhatt said that due to the dedicated efforts of the RINL collective, several recognitions both at National and International levels were showered on RINL.

Earlier in the day, the celebrations started with a tree planting drive at the Central Dispatch Yard (CDY) of the Marketing Department of RINL. Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Directors, and CISF Commandant, members of trade unions, the steel executive union, WIPS (Forum for Women in Public Sector), customers of RINL and other dignitaries planted saplings.

Later in the evening, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, presented 96 Jawaharlal Nehru awards to selected employees (executives and non-executives) in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The Bravery Award was received by the family members of Shri GVR Manhohar Reddy, DGM (Operations), Blast Furnace, who displayed outstanding bravery in catching a thief at Ukkunagaram township.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, also presented CISF commendation awards to 21 CISF personnel for the hard work and commitment to duty exhibited by them.

The 41st Formation Day function was graced by CMD along with all directors, the Commandant, CISF, CGMs, heads of departments, senior officials, award winners with their families, representatives of SEA and WIPS, representatives of trade unions, the SC/ST association, and the OBC association.