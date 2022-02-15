Renault KIGER ACHIEVES 4-STAR ADULT OCCUPANT SAFETY RATING FROM GLOBAL NCAP

Hyderabad : Renault’s sub-four metre compact SUV – Renault KIGER has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. Launched in early 2021, Renault KIGER is a breakthrough product that has established itself as a Sporty, Smart and Stunning B-SUV in India.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, Renault KIGER is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. Renault KIGER brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault KIGER has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as KIGER was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-Star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy.”

“Our GNCAP achievements on both KIGER and TRIBER are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers,” he added.

For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Renault KIGER offers a host of sporty and muscular elements which make Renault KIGER stand out as a true SUV. On the inside, Renault KIGER’s Smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Powered by the 1.0L Turbocharged Engine, Renault KIGER offers great performance and driving pleasure along with the best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L. The engine has been tested for reliability and durability, and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on Renault’s global range.

Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India began to export KIGER to Nepal and South Africa, where it has already received an overwhelming response since its launch.

As a leading player in the Indian automotive industry, Renault India remains committed to producing safe vehicles in India. Renault TRIBER’s body structure and overall safety was also evaluated last year through the Global NCAP crash tests. The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety, making it one of the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India.