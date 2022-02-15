Piaggio Vehicles enters Bengal market with its first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Kolkata

Kolkata: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles entered West Bengal market with its first three-wheeler EV experience centre, Essem Tekno Services Pvt. Ltd. in Kolkata. The dealership was inaugurated by Mr. Arup Roy, Minister of Co-operation Govt. of West Bengal, Mr. Kalyan Ghosh, MLA, Mr. Ajay Bhattacrjee, Nominated Member RTA Board Howrah, Govt. of West Bengal and Mr. Soumya Sen from Essem Tekno along with Mr. Navneet Sahni SR. Vice President- Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

This first-of-its-kind experience centre will give customers a platform to access complete range of Piaggio Apé electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. said, “We are glad to start the year 2022 with new market penetration. West Bengal is an important three-wheeler market and hence, the EV experience centre of Piaggio will cater to the growing needs of last-mile connectivity of Kolkata in a sustainable way. With the upcoming EV policies announced in the Union Budget, we are seeing the rise in demand for EVs across the country. We shall be further expanding our footprints with more dealerships across multiple towns in the state. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumya Sen from Essem Tekno said, “We are proud to be a partner of Piaggio and to bring the Piaggio Apé Electrik to West Bengal. The association will embark on a new journey of Piaggio in the state and will make Kolkata go Electrik. With the support of state government in building infrastructure and policies to support EV, we are seeing easier and faster adoption among customers. We are looking forward to receive overwhelming response.”

The new Apé E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

The passenger vehicle, Apé E-City FX is the most profitable 3-wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensure higher number of trips and best in class earnings.

Apé Electrik FX range of vehicles can be booked online on www.buyape.in or by calling the toll-free no. 1800-120-7520. Bulk orders request can be placed on [email protected]