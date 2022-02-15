Kia India launches Carens in India; special introductory price starts from INR 8.99 Lakhs

Chennai : Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, today announced the launch of its fourth and latest ‘Made-for-India’ offering, the three-row recreational vehicle, Carens. The Carens’ Premium Smartstream 1.5 Petrol 6MT variant is priced competitively at INR 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Carens is offered in 19 variants with prices ranging from INR 8.99 to 16.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India). This highly anticipated model is available in 5 trims, 3 engine and 3 transmission options. With a comprehensive list of features and a strong emphasis on safety, the Kia Carens is designed to be one of the safest cars in the country and the most compelling value proposition for modern Indian families, packing the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one. So far, the company has received 19,089 bookings for the car in just over 1 month since the bookings opened on 14th Jan,2022.

The Kia Carens is available in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The vehicle comes in seven-seater configurations from Premium to Luxury trims, with the Luxury Plus trim offering both 6- and 7-seater configurations. The Robust 10 Hi-safety package, which includes 6 airbags, DBC, VSM, HAC, ESC and All-Wheel Disc Brakes, to name a few, comes standard on all five trim levels, making the Kia Carens one of the safest family movers. The Kia Carens is offered with three engine options: Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel, mated with three transmissions – 6MT, 7DCT, or 6AT.