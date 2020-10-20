Reliance Jewels ushers in festivities with Utkala collection inspired by the unique artistic and cultural traditions of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, has launched an exquisite jewellery range, Utkala, to mark the beginning of festive season. The collection is inspired by the distinctive motifs, patterns and designs that embody Odisha art, tradition and culture to perfection.

Customers can choose from a variety of intricately designed and tastefully crafted jewellery pieces themed on Konark Sun temple art, Mukteshwar temple art, Puri Jagannath temple art, Seenthi dance art, Boita Bandana maritime heritage and the exotic Pattachitra picture art. The heritage, joy and splendour of Odisha art and craft can be adorned by customers in the form of beautiful necklaces & earrings in Gold & Diamond. From choker sets to short necklace to long intricate and elegant necklace sets, there is an array to suit various occasions and budgets. The designs in Gold collection are crafted in 22kt Gold & include exquisite temple style jewellery with antique & yellow gold finishes & also very intricate filigree style jewellery in yellow Gold & antique finishes. The diamond sets crafted in 18kt gold is perfect for your festive and contemporary looks.

A glimpse of the collection https://youtu.be/ioFuUaHX8Ck

The various splendors of Odisha captured in Utkala collections include:

Konark Sun temple collection: Just like the delicately carved wheels of Konark that symbolise time, these necklace sets inspired by the iconic Konark sun temple is also designed and crafted with great devotion and dedication.

Mukteshwar temple collection: The meticulously handcrafted jewellery sets inspired by this beautiful temple encapsulates the unique composition of the Mukteshwar temple, which is known as the Gem of Odisha architecture.

Puri Jagannath collection: This magnificent set of designs has been created with precision and passion that symbolise the rich heritage of Odisha and the divine grace of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

Seenthi collection: Taking a cue from Seenthi, the accessory adorned by the Odissi dancers, the jewellery pieces inspired by this is crafted in the most ornate fashion, that is a right blend of old-world grace and new-world charm.

Boita Bandana collection: Inspired by the glory of Odisha’s maritime heritage, the Boitha Bandana inspired necklace sets exemplifies the playful spirit of Odia folk celebration.

Pattachitra collection: The Jewellery Collector’s dream in true sense, the beautiful necklace sets from the Utkala Collection of Reliance Jewels inspired by the Pattachitra painting from Odisha captures the rare & the age-old cloth painting, Pattachitra embedded in it.

Each jewellery set in the Utkala Collection celebrates the rich Odisha heritage and is a mark of fine craftmanship and the enduring quality and trust of brand Reliance Jewels. The Utkala collection is available at Reliance Jewels outlets across India. Also, a special offer of Flat 30% Off on making Charges of Gold Jewellery & Gold Coins & Upto 30% Off on Diamond Jewellery invoice value is offered to customers till 16th Nov 2020. T&C Apply

Speaking on the launch Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, “Festivals are an integral part of our lives and Durga Puja & Diwali are among the most important festivals celebrated in India. The purchase of gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras and we are pleased to offer “Utkala”, our exquisitely created ornate collection to continue our design legacy in jewellery. Each gold and diamond necklace & earrings are unique and represents different art and heritage treasure troves of Odisha. Offering this collection ahead of the auspicious festival of Dhanteras makes it even more special, and we look forward to it being adorned by our patrons to look their best, and be eternally cherished.”

Related

comments