TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition

Hosur: TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today launched the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. The Company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of TVS NTORQ 125 – India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter with RT-Fi technology, inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter and has since secured its place like no other, by offering unparalleled style, superior racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind technology. The brand has become synonymous with innovation. In the past year, TVS NTORQ 125 has also introduced Race Tuned Fuel Injection across its portfolio. It continues to evolve and seeks to delight its new-generation customers – Gen Z. For the Gen Z, the Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new enticing offerings, namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design. To further delight the enthusiasts, the fitting campaign tagline for the edition is ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are excited to launch the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. With this association, our common Gen Z consumers can ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination. The initial feedback has been nothing short of EPIC. We are sure that this too will be a blockbuster!”

The SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avenger’s ‘A’ are prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer.

Stealth Black

Inspired by Black Panther, this edition packs in the jet-black colour along with hues of purple. The scooter sports elements from the Black Panther suit as a large part of the decals. For enthusiasts, it packs more surprises with the signature salute Wakanda Forever and the inclusion of the number 66 (1966), denoting the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

Invincible Red

Inspired by Iron Man, the decals replicate his Red and Gold suit giving it a stellar look. The Iron Man helmet is embossed on the leg shield, while the arc reactor finds its way to both panels. Enthusiasts will be delighted with the Mark XXIX encryption on both panels which signifies Fiddler, Iron Man’s 29th suit, along with the number 63 (1963) indicating the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

Combat Blue

Inspired by Captain America, the scooter gets the blue, white, red colour tone associated with the First Avenger. True to the character, it sports the number 41 (1941), the year when Captain America was introduced in the Marvel Universe. The shield is at the front of the scooter and the edition flaunts Super Soldier on both panels with pride.

The TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect* and will come with customised UI, inspired by the characters. The app opens with the silhouette of the respective characters and then important elements such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s suit and Black Panther’s eyes along with the character crest are consistent across the app interface. Each app screen is crafted with a unique character trait of the selected Super Hero, making it a complete Marvel experience.

