Regional Audition of ‘KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India’ held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The regional audition of the 23rd edition of the KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India Competition was held at Bhubaneswar on 19th November 2023.

Inaugurating the event Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, the competition gives the participants a platform to explore their talent and strengthen their potential goal to participate in bigger events with confidence. KIIT-DU carries out several social outreach activities and KIIT Nanhipari is one of them, he added.

The core team members including Rekharani Mishra, Soma Mohanty, Malaya Mohapatra, and Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak were present on the occasion.

The grand finale will be held in Bhubaneswar on December 26 and 27. Auditions are also being held in almost all states along with online auditions. Nanhipari is a National level talent haunt competition amongst young girls between the age group of 14-16 years.

It made a humble beginning in 2001 at Keonjhar, Odisha. Since then, the event has progressively taken rapid strides and has now become a national event of repute.

Patronized by Dr. A. Samanta, who is also a well-known social activist, the event transformed into a national event in 2004.

A host of attractive prizes have been introduced in the competition this year as well. The Prize Money for the winner is Rs. 21 lakh – Rs. 3 lakh as cash prize and 100 percent academic fee waiver subject to a maximum of Rs. 18 lakh for studying in any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University. The 1st Runners Up would win Rs.10 lakh – Rs. 1 lakh cash prize and a maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University. Similarly, the 2nd Runners Up would get Rs. 9.5 lakh – Rs. 50,000 Cash Prize and a maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University.

There are various categories for the participants such as Miss Rapunzel – girl with the most beautiful hair, Miss Photogenic – girl with the best pose in the photoshoot round, Miss Selfie – Maximum likes on the Facebook page; Miss Fashion girl with the best costume in both rounds; Miss Whizkid girl with highest marks in quiz round; Miss Cinderella having a graceful walk & pose and a positive attitude; Miss Urvasi with Best Talent, Miss Personality girl with sharp intelligence, confidence, and communication skills; Miss Monalisa most beautiful girl with a most beautiful smile and Miss Active the most active girl in sports round.