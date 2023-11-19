Chhath Puja Celebrated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating its diversity of cultures, KIIT Student Activity Centre (KSAC) organized Chhath Puja on 19th November 2023. Chhath Puja is a significant festival in Bihar during which people worship the Sun God and observe a fast. The rituals include Kharna, Sandhya Argh, and Pratah Argh poojas performed on different days.

Shri Manan Kumar Mishra, Sr. Advocate and Chairman, Bar Council of India joined the celebration as the Chief Guest and encouraged students. He thanked Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for providing diverse opportunities to the students of KIIT-DU. Also, he wished the students for their bright future. In his welcome address, Dr. Samanta thanked students for their disciplined participation in the Chhath Puja.

On a beautiful windy yet sunny day, the pooja of Sandhya Argh was organized on a grand scale at Campus 6. It was a beautiful setup with the flower and colour rangolis adding to the brightness and merriment of the event, with musicians singing songs dedicated to the occasion.

KIIT was able to capture the essence of the festival and create a home-like, once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone. It was a commendable representation of people’s faith, how they celebrate and worship the God Sun for their families’ well-being and prosperity with immense dedication every year during this beautiful festival.

Among others, advocate from Himachal Pradesh, Amit Baidya, advocate Sreemali from Rajasthan, and Additional Registrar, Dr. Shyam Sundar Behura, KIIT-DU were present.