Australia lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup defeating India by six wickets in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 241 runs, Australia completed the task in 43 overs with a gritty century knock of Travis Head, after some initial setbacks.

Earlier, put into bat, India managed to post 240 runs in stipulated 50 overs. The highlight of the Indian innings was half centuries by Virat Kohli and K.L Rahul. Rahul made 66 while Virat scored 54 runs.