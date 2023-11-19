42nd Edition of India International Trade Fair opens for public in Delhi

The 42nd Edition of the India International Trade Fair going on at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi opened for the public from Sunday. The fair will remain open for all till the 27th of November. This year, the theme of the fair is based on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which emphasizes on the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade.

Representatives of 13 countries are also displaying their products in the fair. Our correspondent reports that Bihar and Kerala are the Partner States of the Fair, while Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the Focus States.