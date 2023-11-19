India-Australia Cricket World Cup Final Sets Record with 5.9 Crore Peak Viewership on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi, November 19, 2023 – In a historic achievement, the India-Australia cricket World Cup final match held on Sunday has set a new benchmark in viewership, reaching an unprecedented peak of over 5.9 crore viewers, as confirmed by Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite the host nation’s unfortunate loss, the nail-biting match captivated audiences, drawing in a staggering peak concurrency on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The recorded peak concurrency, denoting the highest number of viewers during a live stream, showcased an overwhelming engagement of nearly 5.9 crore viewers.

This milestone has notably surpassed the previous record set during the India-New Zealand semifinal match, which recorded a peak concurrency of 5.2 crore viewership.

The fervor and enthusiasm surrounding this thrilling World Cup final evidently resulted in a massive surge in online viewership, underscoring the immense popularity of cricket in India. The event’s monumental success further cements the sport’s position as a unifying force, captivating millions across the nation and beyond.

The staggering viewership figures on Disney+ Hotstar indicate the unwavering passion and dedication of cricket enthusiasts, marking yet another monumental moment in the realm of sports entertainment.

Disney+ Hotstar’s record-breaking peak concurrency of 5.9 crore viewership in the India-Australia cricket World Cup final signifies a watershed moment in the digital sports streaming landscape, demonstrating the unparalleled allure and widespread appeal of cricket among global audiences.