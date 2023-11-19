BusinessSportsTop News

India-Australia Cricket World Cup Final Sets Record with 5.9 Crore Peak Viewership on Disney+ Hotstar

Historic Viewership Surge: India-Australia World Cup Final Hits 5.9 Crore Peak on Disney+ Hotstar!

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi, November 19, 2023 – In a historic achievement, the India-Australia cricket World Cup final match held on Sunday has set a new benchmark in viewership, reaching an unprecedented peak of over 5.9 crore viewers, as confirmed by Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite the host nation’s unfortunate loss, the nail-biting match captivated audiences, drawing in a staggering peak concurrency on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The recorded peak concurrency, denoting the highest number of viewers during a live stream, showcased an overwhelming engagement of nearly 5.9 crore viewers.

This milestone has notably surpassed the previous record set during the India-New Zealand semifinal match, which recorded a peak concurrency of 5.2 crore viewership.

The fervor and enthusiasm surrounding this thrilling World Cup final evidently resulted in a massive surge in online viewership, underscoring the immense popularity of cricket in India. The event’s monumental success further cements the sport’s position as a unifying force, captivating millions across the nation and beyond.

The staggering viewership figures on Disney+ Hotstar indicate the unwavering passion and dedication of cricket enthusiasts, marking yet another monumental moment in the realm of sports entertainment.

Disney+ Hotstar’s record-breaking peak concurrency of 5.9 crore viewership in the India-Australia cricket World Cup final signifies a watershed moment in the digital sports streaming landscape, demonstrating the unparalleled allure and widespread appeal of cricket among global audiences.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.