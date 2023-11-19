Helping the Physically Challenged Students: EHAA Donates 2 e-Vehicles to Ravenshaw Varsity

Cuttack, November 19: Setting an example of alumnis role in helping out their alma mater and students, the East Hostel Alumni Association (EHAA) has donated two e-vehicles for the use of physically challenged students of Ravenshaw University.

This afternoon the keys were handed over to the authorities of Ravenshaw University in the presence of some prominent members of the EHAA, physically challenged students, and also the current boarders of the historic East Hostel, which is the pride of the oldest temple of learning in the entire state. The e-vehicles (e-autorickshaws) will enable the physically challenged students to come to their respective departments and library etc from their hostel as they find it very difficult to shuttle themselves on their own while staying inside the campus. The e-vehicles which are built with all-metal front portions will ensure better safety features for the riders while commuting inside the varsity campus.

On behalf of the authorities of Ravenshaw University Registrar Kanhu Charan Mallik, Prof. Pratibha Kumar Mohapatra from the Department of Botany and Asst Professor Odia Ashish Kumar Sahu and Warden of East Hostel Sarat Kumar Rout were present. Similarly, among the prominent EHAA members Prof Harihara Panda, Sashanka Sekhar Rout, Binay Dash, Subhranshu Mishra, Bibhuti Barik, Sukanta Samal, Bibya Ranjan Dip, Debapriya Parida and Ashish Choudhury were present.

Before the formal handing over of the keys to the Ravenshaw University authorities a puja was also organized near East Hostel for the e-vehicles as per the Vedic rituals and formalities made with proper branding of the vehicles.