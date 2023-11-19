Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lays the foundation stone of administrative buildings, hostels, sports facilities at Central Sanskrit University, Shree Sadashiva Campus, Puri

New Delhi, 19th November: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan laid foundation stone of the Academic Administrative building and Girls and Boys hostel building, quarters, and sports facilities at the Central Sanskrit University, Shree Sadashiva Campus, Puri, Odisha. He also inaugurated a three-day International Seminar titled ‘Lakshmi Puran of Balaram Das: A New Discourse on Equity, Empowerment & Emancipation’ at the Campus. Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi; Director, Central Sanskrit University, Shree Sadashiva Campus, Puri, Prof. Atul Kumar Nanda; Former Vice Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Prof. Harekrushna Satapathy; other academicians, dignitaries, scholars, and students were also present at the function. Sanskrit translation of the Lakshmi Puran was also released during the event.

While delivering the keynote address as the Chancellor of the CSU, Shri Pradhan mentioned how the Central Sanskrit University, Puri, has created its own identity in promoting Sanskrit language. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for starting a new practice by giving priority and national language status to all Indian languages along with Sanskrit. Shri Pradhan informed that the projects worth Rs 100 crore, being launched today, will be utilised to connect Indian languages and Vedas with the modern education system.

Shri Pradhan stated that India is a country of many rich languages along with ancient languages like Sanskrit and Tamil. He also emphasized that in contemporary times, the relevance of the eternal Indian knowledge tradition and Vedic literature is even greater.

While speaking on the importance of Lakshmi Puran, Shri Pradhan highlighted how by assimilating the knowledge, values and message of Vedas, we can move towards social justice, women empowerment and women-led development. He hoped that the Central Sanskrit University would work to connect new generations with Indian languages, literature and heritage including Sanskrit.

Shri Sadashiv Campus, Puri, is one of the largest and premier campuses of the Central Sanskrit University, spread over 15.28 acres, accommodating an Academic and Residential Complex. For the development of Sanskrit, Rs.100 crore has been sanctioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Laxmi Puran, a devotional lyrical poetry composed by the great saint poet, Balaram Das, appeared in the 15th Century A.D. in Puri, Odisha. Balaram Das is known as the “Balmiki” of Odisha because of his “magnum opus” “Ramayan” in the Odiya language. He belongs to the “Panchasakha” era of Odiya literature known for the promotion of devotion and Brahma Jnana. The major contemporary themes deliberated in the panel discussion sessions of the Seminar were women empowerment; women-led development; new social order eliminating caste discrimination; impact of Lakshmi Puran on Odiya culture and literature; Jagannath Culture defined by Lakshmi Puran; duty and devotion to the Lord and nation; power of Supreme nature: God’s surrender; and revisiting Indian epics in today’s context.