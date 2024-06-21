Rear Adm Nelson D’Souza takes over as Commandant, Military Institute of Technology, Pune

Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza has taken over as Commandant of Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune from Air Vice Marshal Vivek Blouria. An accomplished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Naval War College, Goa, Rear Admiral D’Souza has served in numerous key positions within the Indian Navy since his commissioning in March 1991.

As the new Commandant of one of India’s premier tri-services technical training institutes which trains mid-level officers of tri-services including those from friendly foreign countries, Rear Admiral will focus on further strengthening MILIT’s academic programmes and give a push to ongoing efforts at Jointness & Integration in training among tri-services and enhancing collaboration with the industry and academia in field of Niche Technologies.

Under the new leadership, MILIT aims to continue nurturing highly skilled techno-warriors officers who would chart the course of armed forces in India into a future-ready force.