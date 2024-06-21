Yoga sessions organised by Andaman & Nicobar Command at its various units to mark 10th International Day of Yoga

Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) organised yoga sessions at its outstation units from northernmost island to southernmost Indira Point to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2024. The main event was held at INS Utkrosh, Port Blair, led by Commander-in-Chief, ANC Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan and attended by over 1,000 personnel & their families.

The session was guided by yoga enthusiasts Cdr Chhavi Singh (Retd) and Smt Vipasha Bhardwaj. The participants performed various yogasnas and pranayama followed by meditation. The collective practice created a sense of unity & harmony, demonstrating the power of yoga in connecting individuals and fostering a shared sense of purpose.

Yoga sessions were also organised on INS Kohassa at Diglipur, Coast Guard Station Kamorta, Air Force Station Car Nicobar, INS Kardip at Kamorta, INS Baaz and TA Battalion at Campbell Bay among others. Some sessions were conducted onboard Naval and Coast Guard ships in harbour and those deployed at sea. Yoga and meditation sessions were also held at Navy Children School, Port Blair to sculpt young minds to be balanced, creative and calm individuals.