Pralhad Joshi participates in 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Thyagaraj Stadium

On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, led a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Thyagaraj Stadium, here today. The Union Minister wished everyone a very healthy yoga day and congratulated the entire nation for adopting the Indian system of Yoga to stay healthy.

Shri Joshi applauded efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in reviving the practice of yoga and said that the PM’s tireless efforts have reignited the interest of practicing yoga among the masses. Hon’ble PM has played a vital role in popularising yoga on the global platform, he emphasised. Today, many countries have adopted yoga and very well understand the significance of it, he added. He also thanked the countries that helped pass the resolution at the United Nations and designated 21st June as International Yoga Day. This Year the Prime Minister addressed the International Yoga Day celebration from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir today.

The Minister of State, Shri B.L. Verma also actively participated in this rejuvenating session. Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Smt. Nidhi Khare and the Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla were also present during the Mass Yoga Demonstration. The early morning yoga session witnessed an overwhelming participation from senior departmental officers.

A second session of mass yoga demonstration was also held at the Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi. Officials from DFPD and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) enthusiastically participated in the event. The theme of this year’s IYD is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.