Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways conducts high level review meeting with Railway Board members

Shri Ravneet Singh, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, conducted a high level review meeting with Railway Board members on 11th June, 2024.

During the meeting, Railway Board Members presented a brief overview of Railways and apprised the Minister about various ongoing activities across Indian Railways. Shri Ravneet Singh urged the officials to work collectively as a team to realize the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and transform Indian Railways into one of the best Railways in the world. He also emphasized that Railways is a convenient mode of transport for the common people, Indian Railways should make all efforts to cater to all classes especially poor.

