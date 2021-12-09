RATS SCO Practical Seminar on Securing Cyberspace in the Contemporary Threat Environment for RATS SCO Member States, 7-8December 2021

New Delhi : The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India in association with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), as a Knowledge Partner, organized atwo-day Practical Seminarfrom 07-08Decemberon“Securing Cyberspace in the Contemporary Threat Environment” for delegates from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)Member States.

India assumed the Chairmanship of Council ofRegional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO(RATS SCO) from October 28, 2021 for a period of one year. The Seminar is the first event to be hosted by India during its Chairmanship. This is the second time, India is hosting such a Seminar. First one was held in Hyderabad, India in August 2019. The Seminar could not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

This Seminar addressed the key areas like Policies and Strategies, Cyber Terrorism, Ransomware, and Digital Forensics amongst others. The representatives from Executive Committee (EC) of RATS SCOand all SCO member countries attended this Seminar.

The program focused on the changing nature of online crime and criminal behaviour in order to understand the threats, trends, issues, responses and ethical questions associated with, mainly terrorists using technology. The program examined issues related to the cyber-realm from an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional perspective, offering a unique look at a range of challenges. Technical challenges during Digital Forensics examination were discussed in detail with Case Scenarios.

The Seminar provided Hands-on Practical experience to the participants to enhance the capabilities of respective Law Enforcement Agencies in securing cyberspace from Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism. An Exhibition by various Indian Digital Forensics Tools and Solution providers was also organized to showcase global products and tools.

This Indian initiative is an effort to enhance the collaboration among RATS SCO Member States to counter the misuse of internet by Terrorists, Separatists and Extremists.