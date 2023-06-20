Rath Yatra 2023 in  Devboomi ,Jindal Nagar, Angul witness large Community participation

Angul: Rath Yatra festival was celebrated at Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar with devotional vibrance drawing thousands of devotees from all around. The grand chariots , Taladhwaja , Darpadalan and Nandighosh carryingMahaprabhu Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Mahaorabhu Jagannath commenced their annual journey from the Temple in DevBhoomi to the Gundicha Temple in the township.

Mr. Naveen Jindal, the Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), along with Mrs. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSP Foundation, joined the Rathyatra festival as prime servitors. As a part of the ceremonial proceedings, Mr. Naveen Jindal participated in the ‘Pahandi Vidhi’ and performed the Chherapanhara, symbolizing the ritualistic cleaning of the path for the majestic chariots before the commencement of the Rath Yatra.

Expressing his humility and gratitude on this auspicious occasion, Mr. Naveen Jindal stated, “I offer my prayers to the Almighty for blessing us all to serve society. May Lord Jagannath bestow his blessings upon each one of us, and I wish everyone in Osisha and in our Country a joyous Rath Yatra”.

Smt. Shallu Jindal has also extended her greetings to all and said “May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless each one of us with good health, good wisdom and devotion to serve the socially vulnerable to build an inclusive India ‘.

All the rituals were conducted in accordance with the traditions followed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The auspicious day commenced at 4:30 am with Manima Daka & Dwar Phita (Door Opening) neeti, followed by Mangal Aarati, Mailam, Tadap Lagi, Abakash Neeti, and more.

The Jindal Couple participated in the early morning rituals with utmost devotion, performing all the pujas, including Rath Pratishta, under the guidance of the Chief Priest of the temple Sri Srikant Ji .

The highlight of this magnificent festival was the enthusiastic participation of girls and women, who pulled the chariot of Lord Subhadra with great zeal.

Top officials of JSP, including Mr. Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, accompanied by his wife Mrs. Shipra Jha, Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Location Head Angul, Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director accompanied by his wife Mrs. Anita Mittal as well as numerous other officials, employees, along with their families and members of the community, also enthusiastically attended the Rath Yatra. They actively participated in the procession, joining other devotees in pulling the majestic chariots. Community members and the all the devotees were served with hot cooked meals as prasadam.

In order to reach the maximum number of devotees, the Rath Yatra was live-streamed on YouTube, providing thousands of devotees with the opportunity to witness the festival.