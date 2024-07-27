Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines visits NALCO Corporate Headquarter and Angul plant

Angul : Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Hon’ble Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Govt. of India, made his maiden visit today to National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar. On his arrival, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Hon’ble Minister of State for Coal and Mines, was extended a warm welcome by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD and all the Directors of NALCO. The Hon’ble Minister planted a sapling as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” special campaign, and also chaired a review meeting with the Senior Officials on the ongoing projects of the Company.

Accompanied by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, the Hon’ble Minister later visited the Company’s Smelter and Power plant located at Angul, Odisha and discussed matters pertinent to production and various operational activities. He expressed his happiness over NALCO performance and congratulated the NALCO Collective for their dedication and hard work, acknowledging their significant achievements on production fonts.