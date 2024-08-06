AngulSports

O.P. Jindal Football Tournament, Angul to Kick Off on 7th Aug

Inaugural function at Angul PTC ground from 3 pm

Angul : The O.P. Jindal Football Tournament, Angul, a flagship sports event organized by JSP Foundation, will commence on the 7th of August, marking the birth anniversary of the Founder of the O.P. Jindal Group, Shri Om Prakash Jindal ji.

This 12-day-long football extravaganza will kick off at the PTC ground in Angul at 3 pm, featuring 12 teams from various districts of Odisha competing for the prestigious O.P. Jindal Trophy.

The inaugural function will be graced by Shri Satya Brata Bhoi, IPS, I.G of Police, NCR, Talcher, and Principal, PTC, Angul; Shri Pratap Pritimay, OAS, A.D.M (General), Angul; and Dr. Sarat Chandra Mahapatra, OAS, A.D.M (Revenue), Angul, alongside Shri Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director In-charge, Jindal Steel and Power, Angul.

The final match will be played on 18th August.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power has been  nourishing  30000  grass root level sporting talents across the country .

