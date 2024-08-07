Jindal Steel & Power Pays Tribute to Shri O.P. Jindal on his 94th Birth Anniversary

• Conducts a blood donation camp, collecting 183 units of Blood

• Provides Dry Rations to Senior and Vulnerable Citizens

• Inaugurates 12-day OP Jindal Football Tournament at Angul

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of its founder, Shri Om Prakash Jindal (Bauji), at its Angul plant and surrounding areas with profound reverence. In a blood donation camp organised on the occasion, employees and associates donated 183 units of blood.

Early in the morning, Angul Location Head and Executive Director In-Charge, Mr. Pankaj Malhan, and Executive Director, Mr. Damodar Mittal, led the day’s events by paying floral tribute to Shri O.P. Jindal (Bauji). All the senior officials, employees with their families, and villagers from nearby communities attended the event and paid their heartfelt tributes to Shri O.P. Jindal, the industrialist who pioneered the Swadeshi movement in steelmaking.

In his address, Mr. Pankaj Malhan emphasised the lasting legacy of Shri O.P. Jindal and his vision for the company and the community.

Mr. Damodar Mittal shared personal experiences and memories of Bauji, highlighting how Shri O.P. Jindal always emphasised Swadeshi Technology and Swadeshi Materials to make quality steel. “Where we stand today is the result of Bauji ‘s foresight and dedication,” said Mr. Mittal.

Mr. Subas Jain, Mr. S.K. Sharma, Mr. Atul Dubey, and several other senior JSP officials also paid homage, sharing inspiring stories about Bauji’s life.

In collaboration with the District Red Cross Blood Bank, JSP Foundation organised a blood donation camp at Jindal Nagar on 6th Aug. Several employees and associates of JSP participated in the programme voluntarily, donating 183 units of blood.

The district-level O.P. Jindal Cup Football Tournament was inaugurated at the PTC Football Ground, Angul. Shri Pratap Pritimay, OAS, A.D.M (General), Angul; Shri Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director JSP, Angul; Dr. Antyarami Mishra, District Family Welfare Officer; Akshay Kumar Sith, District Sports Officer; and other dignitaries graced the occasion as Chief Guests and Guests of Honour, respectively. A total of 12 teams from various districts of Odisha are participating in this tournament to clinch the prestigious trophy. The final of the tournament will be held on the 18th of August.

As part of its social service initiatives, JSP Foundation provided dry rations to several Senior Citizen Homes in the district.

Students and staff at O.P. Jindal School and DAV-Savitri Jindal School held mass prayers and participated in the Hawan.

Eminent singer Kavita Paudwal and her team performed at a Bhajan Sandhya in the township in the evening. The Shramik Vihar also hosted another Bhajan Sandhya.