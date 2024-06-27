Rashtrapati Ji’s address to both Houses of Parliament presented a roadmap of progress and good governance: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remarked that the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament was comprehensive and presented a roadmap of progress and good governance. Shri Modi also shared a link to the text of President’s address.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Rashtrapati Ji’s address to both Houses of Parliament was comprehensive and presented a roadmap of progress and good governance. It covered the strides India has been making and also the potential that lies ahead. Her address also mentioned some of the major challenges we have to collectively overcome to ensure a qualitative change in the lives of our citizens.”