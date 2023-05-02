Rario partners with Kolkata Knight Riders to launch exclusive digital collectibles

New Delhi : Get ready, cricket fans, because Rario, the biggest digital cricket fan club out there, is joining forces with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an incredible three-year partnership! By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Rario will create exclusive digital player cards for KKR supporters, offering access to unique and unforgettable experiences such as meet-and-greets with their favourite players and VIP seats at the IPL tournament. These one-of-a-kind experiences provide celebrity-like access and make the supporters feel like a part of the inner circle. No true KKR fan would want to miss out on this match made in heaven!

This groundbreaking partnership showcases Rario’s unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge products, while KKR is taking bold steps to connect with and excite its loyal fanbase.

In a statement, Rario’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ankit Wadhwa, said, “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with KKR as their official digital collectibles partner. With this collaboration, we aim to redefine the fan experience by launching Fan badges – exclusive collectibles that provide unprecedented access to KKR fans. From once-in-a-lifetime experiences to meet-and-greet opportunities with their favourite players, our Fan badges will enable fans to connect with their beloved team like never before. We are excited to embark on this journey with KKR and revolutionize the world of digital collectibles.!”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO Knight Riders Group, said, “We at KKR always look forward to delivering an exciting and engaging fan experience, and this partnership is a testament of our commitment towards the KKR fans. Along with Rario, the aim is to explore news ways to connect with our audiences, and digital collectibles is an important part of that effort. We are thrilled about this new offering for the fans and hope they enjoy the unique experiences that comes with it.”

Cricket isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life with a rich history and culture. And now, with this incredible partnership between Rario and KKR, the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport are being pushed even further with the latest cutting-edge technology. These digital collectibles are not just exclusive, but they’re also designed to offer fans a range of unforgettable “money can’t buy” experiences that they would not be able to get elsewhere. Owning one of these digital collectibles is more than just a statement of support for your favourite team or players, it’s a symbol of ownership and connection that you’ll cherish forever. Get ready to take your love for cricket to the next leve.l

By joining forces, Rario and KKR are presenting fans with a unique and exceptional opportunity that cannot be found elsewhere. KKR has now become a member of Rario’s IPL team lineup, which already includes Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

To know more about Rario Fan badges visit : https://www.rario.com/innercircle/indiat20/kkr