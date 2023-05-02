Nepal beats UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2023; to share group with India, Pakistan

Kathmandu: Nepal defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of ACC men’s premier cup on Tuesday at the TU cricket ground in Kathmandu.

The seven-wicket win, powered by a steady 84-ball 67 from 17-year-old Gulshan Kumar Jha, ensured Nepal’s qualification for the Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan, with the Asia Cup slated for September.

The top three finishes of Nepal, UAE and Oman at the Premier Cup mean they will also feature in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July, where they will take on ‘A’ Teams of five Full Members in the region..

The venues for the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to happen in Pakistan, have been under constant debate due to political tensions between rival nations India and Paksitan, with the former demanding a neutral venue for the continental tournament.