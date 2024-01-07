Ranbir Kapoor Responds to ‘Animal’ Criticism, Emphasizes Box Office Triumph as a Testimony to Audience’s Love for Movies

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the polarizing reception of his recent film “Animal,” highlighting that despite certain criticisms leveled against it, the resounding success at the box office unequivocally demonstrates the unwavering affection of audiences for cinema.

“Animal,” categorized as a crime action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has emerged as one of the top-grossing Hindi movies of 2023. Despite facing backlash for its alleged misogynistic content and extreme violence, the film resonated strongly with the audience.

Released on December 1, “Animal” surpassed expectations by amassing a staggering revenue of over Rs 900 crore worldwide, affirming its commercial triumph despite the controversy surrounding its themes.

Ranbir Kapoor, reflecting on the movie’s reception, acknowledged that while some individuals expressed concerns about certain aspects of the film, the overwhelming response from moviegoers at the box office underscored the enduring adoration for cinematic experiences.

The success of “Animal” has sparked discussions within the industry about the dynamics between critical reception and audience preferences, spotlighting the power of public appreciation in determining a film’s commercial success.

Kapoor’s comments indicate a broader narrative about the dichotomy between critical acclaim and public patronage, emphasizing the paramount significance of audience endorsement in the realm of cinema.

As “Animal” continues to dominate the box office, Kapoor’s perspective sheds light on the dichotomous nature of film criticism and audience sentiments, ultimately reaffirming the profound impact of audience love for movies in shaping a film’s destiny.