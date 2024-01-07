Indian Celebrities Rally for Lakshadweep Tourism, Slam Maldivian Leaders’ Remarks

In a fervent show of solidarity for Indian coastal destinations, several Indian celebrities and public figures have rallied together to promote Lakshadweep as a must-visit tourist spot. This united front comes in response to disparaging comments made by Maldivian ministers following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Renowned Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, alongside cricketing stalwarts like Hardik Pandya and Venkatesh Prasad, took to social media to advocate for exploring Indian islands and coastal areas. They urged their followers and fans to support the Indian tourism sector and voiced their condemnation of the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers.

The controversy ignited a rivalry between Lakshadweep and the Maldives in the eyes of internet users, prompting a clash over the two picturesque tourist destinations.

It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍

Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday 🫶 #ExploreIncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/UA7suQArLB — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2024

A deputy minister using such language for our country.

Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India.

India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into… pic.twitter.com/TJnRUEK411 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 7, 2024

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

Seeing our honourable prime minister @narendramodi sir at the beaches in Lakshadweep makes me realise Iv been missing out on our pristine beaches and water

Can’t wait to book my next holiday #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/DRXP7ZLMBd — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 7, 2024

In response to the escalating tensions, the Maldivian government took a stand against the disrespectful comments, distancing itself from the derogatory remarks made on social media platforms aimed at foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

The support from Indian celebrities has amplified the call to showcase the beauty and allure of Lakshadweep, encouraging tourists to explore the enchanting islands that lie within India’s own borders. This united backing seeks to reinvigorate the tourism industry in the region and highlights the rich cultural and natural heritage present in Lakshadweep.

As the discourse between the two nations’ tourism offerings continues, the emphatic support from Indian luminaries stands as a testament to the significance of promoting domestic travel and showcasing the splendor of India’s coastal gems.