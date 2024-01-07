EntertainmentNationalTop News

Indian Celebrities Rally for Lakshadweep Tourism, Slam Maldivian Leaders’ Remarks

Maldivian Comments Spark Celeb Uproar: Indian Stars Advocate Lakshadweep for Travel Enthusiasts

In a fervent show of solidarity for Indian coastal destinations, several Indian celebrities and public figures have rallied together to promote Lakshadweep as a must-visit tourist spot. This united front comes in response to disparaging comments made by Maldivian ministers following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Renowned Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, alongside cricketing stalwarts like Hardik Pandya and Venkatesh Prasad, took to social media to advocate for exploring Indian islands and coastal areas. They urged their followers and fans to support the Indian tourism sector and voiced their condemnation of the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers.

The controversy ignited a rivalry between Lakshadweep and the Maldives in the eyes of internet users, prompting a clash over the two picturesque tourist destinations.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Maldivian government took a stand against the disrespectful comments, distancing itself from the derogatory remarks made on social media platforms aimed at foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

The support from Indian celebrities has amplified the call to showcase the beauty and allure of Lakshadweep, encouraging tourists to explore the enchanting islands that lie within India’s own borders. This united backing seeks to reinvigorate the tourism industry in the region and highlights the rich cultural and natural heritage present in Lakshadweep.

As the discourse between the two nations’ tourism offerings continues, the emphatic support from Indian luminaries stands as a testament to the significance of promoting domestic travel and showcasing the splendor of India’s coastal gems.

 

 

