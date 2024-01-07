Rohit Sharma to Lead, Virat Kohli Returns as India’s T20 Squad Takes Shape for Afghanistan Series

Mumbai: In a significant turn of events, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have marked their return to India’s T20 squad, set to feature in the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain for the series, slated to commence on January 11 in Mohali, marking his leadership comeback in the T20 format.

The inclusion of Sharma and Kohli in the T20 lineup comes after their last appearance for India in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England in November 2022. The absence of these two seasoned players was notably felt, especially in the powerplay phase during their last appearance.

During their previous stint, concerns were raised about the playing style of the veterans, particularly in the powerplay, which was deemed as outdated. The team faced calls to evolve from that approach, with Hardik Pandya initially identified as the new T20 skipper, seeking to bring a fresh perspective to the team’s strategy.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20 setup brings experience and leadership back into the fold. Their re-entry is anticipated to infuse vigor and stability into India’s batting order, addressing previous concerns and augmenting the team’s overall performance in the T20 format.

The decision to reinstate Sharma as the captain indicates a renewed faith in his leadership prowess, with expectations high for his ability to steer the team in the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

As the stage is set for their return, the spotlight remains on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as their reintegration into the T20 squad aims to fortify India’s cricketing prowess and competitiveness in the upcoming fixtures against Afghanistan.