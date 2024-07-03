Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth flags in successful expedition team of NCC Girl and Boy cadets to Mount Kang Yatse-II

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth flagged in triumphant expedition team of NCC Girl and Boy cadets to Mt Kang Yatse-II (Ladakh) at a ceremony held in New on July 03, 2024. The Raksha Rajya Mantri was the chief guest at the event. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the cadets for their outstanding accomplishment despite facing multiple odds like adverse weather conditions. Such an expedition fosters the values of leadership, resilience, and teamwork in the cadets. He exhorted the cadets to take a leaf out of the Prime Minister’s address to NCC Rally in 2022 when he had said that it was because of the training imparted by NCC that he was capable of fulfilling the responsibility towards the nation.

The NCC Mountaineering Expedition team comprising 27 Girl & Boy Cadets, 05 Officers and 17 Permanent Instructors Staff successfully completed the expedition to Mt. Kang Yatse-II (6250 m) on June 21, 2024. The cadets managed the adverse effects of high altitude through rigorous training, acclimatization and medical support. While scaling the snow-laden summit, the cadets faced adverse weather conditions, heavy snowfall, strong winds and low temperatures which they surmounted with sheer perseverance, dedication and courage.

The NCC has always prioritized adventure activities as an essential part of its training curriculum. Mountaineering Expeditions aims to cultivate a spirit of ad camaraderie, and perseverance among cadets, preparing them for future challenges both in their personal and professional lives.