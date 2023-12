New Delhi,21st December: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Diya Kumari and Shri Prem Chand Bairwa, called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

