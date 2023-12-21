PM meets former PM HD Deve Gowda, JD(S) K’taka chief and HD Revanna

New Delhi,21st December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met former PM, Shri HD Deve Gowda, along with JD(S) Karnataka chief, Shri HD Kumaraswamy, and Shri HD Revanna, today.

He praised the former prime minister for his exemplary contribution to the country’s progress.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Always a delight to meet former PM Shri HD Deve Gowda, Shri HD Kumaraswamy ji and Shri HD Revanna Ji.

India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji’s exemplary contribution to the nation’s progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic.”