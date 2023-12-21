Masai School Celebrates Milestone: Successfully Trains the 100th Batch of Skilled Professionals

Masai School, India’s fastest-growing jobtech platform has hit a record high of over 6,000 current enrolments in its program in the last five years. As the only pay-after-placement-modelled-job tech institute in India, it has a track record of more than 94 percent and over 4,500 placements. Started by Prateek Shukla, Yogesh Bhatt and Nrupul Dev, the organization aims to harness and empower the underutilised talent of the country and plug the employability crisis.

Sumanta Kumar Malik, one of Masai School’s students from Odisha, had completed his graduation from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar with a degree in B.Sc Mathematics. He worked as a customer support associate at a local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm to manage the finances for his education. However, as an aspiring techie, he decided to move to the country’s tech hub to pursue a career in the tech industry. He also studied HTML, CSS, and Javascript for better job opportunities.

However, he enrolled in a Full stack Web Course with Masai School through the PAP model for better career prospects. Upon completion of his course, he got placed in Revv.so, an early-stage Software as a Service (SaaS) startup based in Bengaluru with a decent package

Sharing his experience with Masai, Sumanta, currently working with LegalZoom said, “I had a transformative journey with Masai School after leaving my role as a data entry operator for career advancement. With utmost dedication and support from Masai School, I completed the course and secured a position at LegalZoom. Masai provided me with an invaluable opportunity. Today, I stand not only as a Masai graduate but as a professional who has overcome obstacles.”

While speaking about Masai School, Prateek Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Masai School said, “Despite possessing one of the world’s largest youth populations and a myriad of educational institutions and learning opportunities, a significant percentage of young individuals find themselves lacking the skill sets required in today’s industry.

One contributing factor to this issue is the absence of appropriate resources, a support system, and technical training necessary for young individuals to realize their aspirations of working with Tier I companies. This is precisely where Masai steps in, offering the youth valuable learning opportunities and playing a central role in guiding them towards new career pathways.”

Masai School was launched in 2019 and has enrolled over 6000+ students with a placement rate of 94%. They offer technology courses like software development and data analytics. The company has verticals like LevelUp and Prepleaf.