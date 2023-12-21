PM congratulates new Emir of Kuwait

New Delhi,21st December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking over as the new Emir of Kuwait today.

He also expressed confidence that India-Kuwait relations will strengthen in the future, enabling the Indian community in the Middle East country to flourish.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Greetings and felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking over as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. Confident that our relations will further strengthen in the coming years and the Indian community in Kuwait will continue to flourish.”