DIGI YATRA IMPLEMENTED AT 13 AIRPORTS

New Delhi,21st December: To save time of passengers during security check at airports, Government is continuously making efforts by increasing security equipment, security manpower and using advance technologies. Digi Yatra, which provides for seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports through biometric-based travel using Facial Recognition Technology has also been implemented at 13 airports and other airports will be covered in phased manner.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.