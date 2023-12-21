PRESIDENT OF INDIA INAUGURATES VARIOUS TOURIST ATTRACTIONS AT RASHTRAPATI NILAYAM

New Delhi,21st December: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam today (December 21, 2023). Those include:

– A replica of a historic Flag Post;

– Maze Garden and Children’s park;

– Restoration of step wells and traditional irrigation system;

– Shiva and Nandi sculptures on the rock water cascade;

and

– Addition of new enclaves in the Knowledge Gallery.

The 36 meters (120 ft) tall Flag Post, made of teak wood, had marked the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948.

The Maze Garden, located near the main building, has Murraya Exotica as main attraction, while Children’s park has been set up to engage the younger visitors.

Restoration of three step wells will capture a significant amount of rainwater annually. It will increase water security and local resource sustainability while traditional irrigation systems will make visitors aware about the heritage.

Dakshinamurthy Shiva seated under a banyan tree, facing South and Nandi Bull on a rock will be another attraction for visitors.

In the Knowledge Gallery two new enclaves have been added – one provides information about unification of Hyderabad and another about Rashtrapati Bhavan and Presidents of India.

The Rock paintings outside the Knowledge Gallery depict various aspects of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat” – Scientific and defence achievements, heritage, various monuments and art forms.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the general public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn. Visitors can book their slot online through http://visit.rashtrapati bhavan.gov.in. People can visit the Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and Government holidays) from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm, with the last entry at 04:00 pm. Walk-in booking facility will also be available at the Reception Office, Rashtrapati Nilayam.