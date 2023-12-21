PLANE FLEET INCREASED FROM 400 IN 2014 TO 644 – SHRI JYOTIRADITYA M. SCINDIA

New Delhi,21st December: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today informed Lok Sabha that our fleet is expanding at a very rapid pace. Indian Civil Aviation sector which had only 400 aircraft in 2014, has increased to almost 644 aircrafts today.

“The number of Aircraft on Ground roughly stands at 140 from the point of view of the scheduled commercial airlines. 95% of the aircrafts on ground today in India today are in their current position due to engine supplier Pratt and Whitney facing supply chain issues”, he said.

The Minister stated, “We have been in direct touch with Pratt and Whitney and conveyed them that this situation is unacceptable, because air traffic in India is growing exponentially”.

He also informed the house, our fleet is continuously expanding, going up from 626 last year to 644. As on March 2024, with the fleet induction of almost 2 to 5 aircraft per month, our number will increase to 686, the minister stated.