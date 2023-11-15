Rajarani Music Festival 2023 started at Rajarani Temple Premises, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The 11th Century AD famous Rajarani Temple vibrates with the symphony of enchanting Indian classical music presented by the noted artistes of National and International repute. Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha in association with Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi organises this unique festival of classical music starting from 15th to 17th November 2023 on the lush green ambience in the zone of the magnificent Rajarani Temple.

The evening’s first programme was Hindustani Instrumental Sitar & Cello recited by Maestro Pandit Shubhendra Rao & Maestro Saskia de Haas. Their first presentation was Rag Kbani and Teen Taal followed by various ragas and taals was encouraging which was enjoyed by the audience present in the rajarani temple premises. They were accompanied in Tabla by Ram Kumar Mishra.

The evening’s second artiste was internationally acclaimed Hindustani vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty presented Hindustani Classical songs. He was regaled the audience with his mystical performances. He was accompanied by Jyotismay Banerjee on Harmonium, Jashwant Vaishnav on Tabla and Mihir Paralikar on vocal support. The art connoisseurs were captivated by the superb presentation of the evening’s musical programme and were present till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the inaugural function were Aswini Kumar Patra, Hon’ble Minister, Odia Language, Literature, Culture & Excise; Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department; Dilip Routrai, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department; Madhusudan Das, Special Secretary, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department and Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi. The programme was anchored by Anuja Tarini Mishra. Officers/ Staffs from Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and Sangita Nataka Academi were coordinating during the festival.