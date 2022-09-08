Raipur: Meeting of State Watershed Management Agency’s Governing Council held

New Delhi : Under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, meeting of the Governing Council of Chhattisgarh State Watershed Management Agency was held at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhawan) here today. In the meeting, an annual action plan of Rs 306 crore for year 2022-23 was approved for the state catchment area under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. Secretary, Water Resources Department, Mr. Anbalagan P. and Secretary, Agriculture, Dr. Kamalpreet Singh were also present in the meeting.

At the meeting of State Watershed Management Agency’s Governing Council, Chief Secretary directed the officers to include all the relevant required works in the action plan to maximize the benefits of watershed projects for the farmers of the state. As per the guidelines issued by Government of India, technical support will be taken from the Agriculture, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Forest, Revenue Central Groundwater Board, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation Department and NABARD to chalk out an effective strategic action plan for the watershed projects. Necessary data should be obtained from various departments of the state government for the projects. In the meeting, an action plan of Rs 306 crore was approved for year 2022-23 for various faith-oriented works as well as the works concerning capacity development, natural resource management, crop production system and livelihood activities under water catchment area management under the Prime Minister’s Irrigation Scheme. In the meeting, Secretary of Finance Department Mrs. Alarmelmangai D. Secretary of Public Health Engineering Department Mr. S. Bharathidasan and officials of other departments including watershed management were present.