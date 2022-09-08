Janjgir-Champa : Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the newly formed District Sakti on September 9

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the newly formed district Sakti on September 9 and will perform Bhoomi Pujan for various development works.

According to the information received, he will leave Manendragarh at 1.55 pm on September 9 by helicopter and will reach Sakti Stadium Ground at 2.35 pm. From 2.40 pm to 4.40 pm, he will attend a roadshow from Sakti Stadium to the Superintendent of Police’s office, then will inaugurate SP’s office, then he will participate in ‘Sthapana and Mahapujan’ of Badadev, the inauguration of Collector’s office, then inauguration and Bhoomi Pujan of various development works and then a public meeting will be held. Chief Minister Mr.Baghel will leave for Raipur by helicopter from College Ground Jetha, Sakti at 4.45 pm.