Raipur : Notification of formation of the new districts “Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur” and “Sakti” published in the Gazette of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi : The notification of the formation of the new districts “Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur” and “Sakti” has been published in the Gazette of Chhattisgarh today. The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate “Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur” as the 32nd district and “Sakti” as the 33rd district of the state on 9 September. According to the notification, the new district “Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur” has been created after converting the borders of the Koriya district while the “Sakti” has been formed by converting the borders of the Janjgir-Champa district.

According to the notification, the new district “Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur” has been formed by including Koriya district’s sub-divisions Manendragarh, Tehsil Manendragarh, Chirimiri, and Kolhari; sub-divisions Bharatpur, Tehsil Bharatpur, and Kotadol; and sub-divisions Khadgawa, Tehsil Khargawa. The newly-formed district’s borders have been established as Tehsil Kusmi, district Sidhi, and district Singroli (Madhya Pradesh) in the north; Tehsil Podi Uproda, district Korba (Chhattisgarh) in the south; Tehsil Baikunthpur and Sonhat, district Koriya (Chhattisgarh) in the east; district “Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi’ (Chhattisgarh), Anuppur, and Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) in the west.

Similarly, according to the notification in the Gazette of Chhattisgarh about Sakti, the new district has been formed by including Janjgir-Champa’s sub-divisions Sakti, Malkharauda, Dabhra, Tehsil Sakti, Malkharauda, Jaijaipur, Baradwar, Dabhra, and Arbhar. The newly-formed district Sakti’s borders have been established as Tehsil Kartala, district Korba in the North; Tehsil Sarangarh, district Sarangarh-Bilaigarh in the south; Tehsil Kharsiya and Raigarh, district Raigarh in the east; Tehsil Saragaon and Bamhanidih, district Janjgir-Champa in the west.