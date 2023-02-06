Railways achieve Freight Loading of 1243.46 MT till January 2023, an improvement of 7% over last year loading

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for first ten months of this financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

On cumulative basis from April – January 23, freight loading of 1243.46 MT was achieved against last year’s loading of 1159.08 MT, an improvement of 7%. Railways have earned Rs 135387 crore against Rs 117212 crore over last year which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

During the month of January’23, Originating freight loading of 134.07 MT has been achieved against loading of 129.12 MT in January’22, which is an improvement of 4 % over last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14907 crore have been achieved against Rs 13172 crore freight earnings in January’22, thereby an improvement of 13% over last year.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non conventional commodity streams. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.