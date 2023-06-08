Radhanath Rath, Satya Mohapatra Fellowship awarded to Satyabrata, Apoorva

Dhenkanal: Satyabrata Panigrahy and Apoorva Shukla of Odia and the English journalism batch of 2022-2023 respectively received the prestigious Radhanath Rath and Satya Mohapatra Fellowship Award today at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal. Eminent communication specialist Nilambar Rath, founder, editor-in-chief and CEO of OdishaLIVE Media Network, was present as the chief guest who handed over the awards to the respective recipients. They were handed a certificate and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each. Satyabrata and Apoorva got the scholarships for securing highest marks in their respective courses in the first semester of academic year 2022-2023. These fellowships are awarded yearly to meritorious students.

Talking to media students, Nilambar Rath said, “Fellowships and scholarships are meant to inspire the future journalists in this room to aim higher and embark upon a path of glory in the area of mass communication.” He emphasised that there are only a few institutions which can boast of awarding a fellowship like this for over two decades (Radhanath Rath Fellowship began in the year 2002-03).

Addressing everyone present at the venue, the regional director of IIMC, Prof. (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee talked about the institution of fellowships and their importance in promoting education. Mentioning the timeless imprint of Dr Radhanath Rath, former Editor of Samaja newspaper in Odia journalistic history, he said, “Founded by Gopabandhu Das, Samaja, in its heyday, became synonymous with newspaper due to the efforts of Radhanath Rath. He was the editor of Samaja for over four decades. So, when his son Dr Nilakantha Rath wanted to start a fellowship in the legend’s memory here, we welcomed him.”

Prof Chatterjee also spoke highly of the erstwhile editor of Dinalipi, Satya Mohapatra, in whose memory the fellowship was instituted seven years back. He stated, “Anyone who compares different newspapers will discern how nicely Dinalipi was edited when Satya Mohapatra was at its helm. It was also the newspaper to break several important stories, which forced its competition to follow suit. This eponymous fellowship will be a remembrance of Satya Mohapatra’s brilliance.” He encouraged students to follow in his illustrious footsteps.

After the presentation of fellowships, six tabloids, designed and edited by IIMC students, were released. The ceremony was attended by the students as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff of IIMC Dhenkanal. Entrepreneur Siddharth Rath also graced the occasion. Section Officer Kedarnath Jena, Assistant Professor Hari Krishna Behera, Academic Coordinator Jitendra Pati, Technical Coordinator Badreenath Jena, Librarian Shubhankari Das, and Academic Assistant Soumya Ranjan Bihara were present at the ceremony. Assistant Professor Bhavna Acharya delivered the vote of thanks.