Subhadra Charitable Trust organizes ‘Science Movement-2023’ at Cohen International School

Bhubaneswar : ‘Science Movement-2023’ an endeavour of Subhadra Charitable Trust (a non-profit organization) for generating scientific fervour in young minds, in association with Cohen International School, Jatani from 8th to 10th June’ 2023. This event is to promote students’ interest in pure sciences where they interact with scientists, academicians and researchers from reputed institutions like Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, NISER, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Indian Institute of Technology, Indian life Science (ILS), etc. along with hands-on experience through live demonstrations. Eligible students studying in Class IX & X are selected for participation in these three days chalked event.

The first day of Science Movement was enriched with the interaction of our externals who addressed children on different perspectives.

Prof. Ajit Mohan Srivastava discussed on “The Universe, elementary particles, and black holes”.Prof. S. R. Santhanam enlightened us on “Mathematics in Technology and Technology in Mathematics”. Mr. Sangram Dalei focused on “Immune System, Diseases and Vaccines”. Dr. Subhojit Sen presented his content on “Understanding DNA: Topology influences how we read our Genes”.