Odisha: Not affixing HSRP will invite stiff penalty from June 23

Cuttack: The deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 carrying Odisha Registration Mark ended on 28.02.23.It is observed that some vehicles are plying on road without affixing HSRP. The State Transport Authority, Odisha will conduct a special drive from June 23, 2023 to detect such vehicles plying without HSRP and impose penalty.

In a press note, Shri Lalmohan Sethi, Addl. Commissioner Transport, Road Safety & Enforcement informed, “As on 07.06.23, a total of 40,93,608 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 35,87,577 vehicles. Vehicles owners are advised to affix HSRP at the earliest to avoid penalty.”

In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.

In accordance to Rule 50 of CMVR, 1989, all the vehicles have to be affixed with HSRP.