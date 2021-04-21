QUALITY SEMEN TO BE PROVIDED AT ALL BREEDING CENTERS OF MILKFED FOR BREEDING OF BUFFALOES: RANDHAWA

Chandigarh: To break the stalemate in buffalo breeding in the state, Milkfed has decided to provide quality semen in all breeding centers in the state.



Disclosing this here today, Punjab Cooperation Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Punjab was a leading state in milk production. The buffaloes of ‘Murra’ and ‘Neeli Ravi’ breeds are known all over the world for their milking ability besides being a leading player in providing high quality buffaloes to other states of the country. However, due to non-availability of high quality semen of buffaloes in recent times, there has not been much progress in the field of buffalo breeding.



The Cabinet Minister also said that to break this stalemate, the Milkfed has decided to provide semen from the milking buffaloes produced from more than 6500 litres per needle at all the artificial insemination centers of Milkfed. Pointing out further, he said that breed improvement is the key to dairy success because under no circumstances can the dairy business be made a profitable venture by keeping inferior breeds of cattle. “The buffalo is native to Punjab’s and the environment here is conducive for breeding the animal. That is why Milkfed is determined to make every effort to produce a good breed of buffalo”, said S. Randhawa.



On this occasion, MD Milkfed MD, Mr. Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said that different varieties of best quality Verka animal feed have been made available by the Verka in the milk sabhas in the open market according to the breed, age and milking capacity of the milch cattle. The quality feed ensures that the animal matures early and provides milk apart from reducing the difference between two needles. Feeding the animal with all kinds of essential metals and vitamins helps the animal to produce milk for a long time. Advising the milk producers to use Verka animal feed to reduce the cost and produce more milk and to get one calf from the animal every year, he said that Verka’s “Buff Special” animal feed was being recommended by the dairy farmers engaged in breeding buffaloes.

Related