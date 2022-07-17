Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, chairman, Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and former Nepal PM meets BJP President JPNadda in New Delhi

New Delhi: Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, chairman, Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and former Nepal PM meets BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge of Vijay Chauthaiwale presented at the meeting.

Mr Prachanda, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of the BJP.

As part of the ‘Know BJP’ outreach program, the BJP chief has been interacting with foreign dignitaries for some time now.

Mr Nadda has so far spoken with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Singapore Minister for Foreign Relations Vivian Balakrishnan, and envoys of 47 countries as part of this program.