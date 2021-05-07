Punjab School education department warns of strict action against private schools violating COVID-19 instructions

Chandigarh: The school education department has warned of strict action against private schools inviting parents of students in schools for parents- teachers meeting.



According to a spokesperson of the school education department, incidents of violation of Covid-19 instructions by some private schools have come to the notice of the department. Therefore, Secretary School Education, Mr. Krishan Kumar has written a letter instructing the District Education Officers to keep an eye on the private schools. At the same time, the officers are directed to ensure that private schools do not hold offline meetings with the parents of the students. According to the spokesperson, the officers have been directed to bring such cases to the notice of directrote and concerned Deputy Commissioners for disciplinary action so, that appropriate action can be taken against the violating schools.

Related