Punjab School Education Department gave another opportunity to newly appointed Center Head Teacher for the selection of the station

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has decided to conduct the station selection process of the newly selected Center Head Teachers through direct recruitment on May 10, 2021.







Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the school education department said that an advertisement was issued in March 2019 for the recruitment of 375 Center Head Teachers. Eligible candidates were made to undergo temporary station selection process on January 25, January 28 and February 21, 2021, but no appointment letters were issued to these candidates. Due to the transfer of teachers by the department, many such stations have been filled which were selected by the newly recruited Center Head Teachers. Due to this new situation, only those candidates who had participated in the station selection process on the above dates will be given another chance for the selection of station.







According to the spokesperson, the station selection process will be held on May 10, 2021 at 11 am at Zoom. Candidates will be sent link on their mobiles in this regard. According to the spokesperson, after this, the candidates will not be given another chance to choose the station.

