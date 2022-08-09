Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy today met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and requested for an increase in the central assistance given to the Union Territory. This was his maiden visit to the National Capital after Mr. Rangasamy assumed power last year.

His visit to Delhi gains significance after the Puducherry Assembly is scheduled to meet tomorrow with the Lt. Governor addressing the assembly. Mr. Rangasamy is also expected to submit a full budget for the Union Territory.

It has been the practice in Puducherry that only vote on account would be passed in the state assembly, as the state’s budget is solely dependent upon the Central Government’s aid.

A sum of 1874 crore rupees was estimated to be in shortage this year, and the state government was demanding atleast 2000 crore rupees from the central government.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister Rangasamy said that it would not be possible to present the budget without the central assistance.

Mr. Rangasamy also met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi today.